TD, YSRC workers clash in Nellore district

TIRUPATI: A tense situation prevailed in Kattuvapalli village of Nellore district on Tuesday when a local YSRC leader and his supporters attempted to attack former minister and TD politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy with a crowbar.

The incident occurred when Chandramohan Reddy arrived in Kattuvapalli on Tuesday to welcome villagers joining the TDP at a function.

According to the TD leader, a local YSRC leader Venkataiah and his men had been unhappy about the local people joining Telugu Desam. Over the past two days, they had been tearing down party banners put up twice in the past two days.

“On Tuesday, Venkataiah and his supporters barged into our TD meeting. They tried to attack me with a crowbar. However, our party workers managed to overpower them. After I left the village, Venkataiah's group attacked our party leader Mahendra's house,” the TD politburo member explained.

Area police have filed cases against five TD leaders under SC/ST Atrocities Act and attempt to murder after Venkataiah's group filed a complaint. Telugu Desam's Nellore unit has also filed a police complaint over the incident.

Police forces have been deployed in the village to prevent further clashes amid the escalating political tensions.