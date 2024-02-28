Top
Home » News

TD, YSRC workers clash in Nellore district

News
AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
28 Feb 2024 6:11 AM GMT
According to the TD leader, a local YSRC leader Venkataiah and his men had been unhappy about the local people joining Telugu Desam. Over the past two days, they had been tearing down party banners put up twice in the past two days
TD, YSRC workers clash in Nellore district
x
“On Tuesday, Venkataiah and his supporters barged into our TD meeting. They tried to attack me with a crowbar. However, our party workers managed to overpower them. After I left the village, Venkataiah's group attacked our party leader Mahendra's house,” the TD politburo member (in picture) explained. — X.com

TIRUPATI: A tense situation prevailed in Kattuvapalli village of Nellore district on Tuesday when a local YSRC leader and his supporters attempted to attack former minister and TD politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy with a crowbar.

The incident occurred when Chandramohan Reddy arrived in Kattuvapalli on Tuesday to welcome villagers joining the TDP at a function.

According to the TD leader, a local YSRC leader Venkataiah and his men had been unhappy about the local people joining Telugu Desam. Over the past two days, they had been tearing down party banners put up twice in the past two days.

“On Tuesday, Venkataiah and his supporters barged into our TD meeting. They tried to attack me with a crowbar. However, our party workers managed to overpower them. After I left the village, Venkataiah's group attacked our party leader Mahendra's house,” the TD politburo member explained.

Area police have filed cases against five TD leaders under SC/ST Atrocities Act and attempt to murder after Venkataiah's group filed a complaint. Telugu Desam's Nellore unit has also filed a police complaint over the incident.

Police forces have been deployed in the village to prevent further clashes amid the escalating political tensions.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
somireddy chandramohan reddy 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Tirupati 
AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
About the AuthorAVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
A diligent journalist based in Tirupati, showcasing a strong track record of creative idea generation. Recognized as a team player adept at achieving results. Experienced in reporting on diverse subjects, notably major socio-political events. Active in the field since 2015.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X