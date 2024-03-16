TD veteran Varadarajulu faces tough battle in Proddatur

ANANTAPUR: N. Varadarajulu Reddy, an 82-year-old TD veteran leader, who emerged as the surprise choice of the party high command for the Proddatur Assembly segment, faces a tough battle with several leaders opposing his candidature.

Several leaders including TD incharge of the constituency Praveen Kumar Reddy had vied for the party ticket. In fact, Praveen Kumar Reddy made all the arrangements to contest from the seat following an assurance from party high command a few months ago.

Praveen Kumar, who stood with the party despite facing several court cases, had also started campaign by installing flexi boards in all parts of the constituency after an assurance from the party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. Even Nara Lokesh during his Yuvagalam Padayatra had requested the people of Proddatur to support Praveen Kumar Reddy. In addition to Praveen Kumar Reddy, former MLA Linga Reddy and CM Suresh Naidu were also in the fray for the party ticket from Proddatur. However, party’s choice for Varadarajulu Reddy has come as a big shock to all these leaders, who are now vehemently opposing his candidature. However, Varadarajulu Reddy is confident of getting back the support of the party leaders and even winning the elections. Speaking at a campaign event on Friday, Varadrajulu has sought the blessings of the Proddatur voters.