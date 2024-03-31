TD suffers major jolt as Umamaheswar Naidu joins YSRC

ANANTAPUR: Telugu Desam has suffered a major jolt in Anantapur district after its Kalyandurg assembly segment in-charge Umamaheswar Naidu quit and joined ruling YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Memantha Siddam Bus Yatra in Pathikonda of Kurnool district on Saturday.

After he lost from Kalyandurg in 2019, Umamaheswar Naidu continued to serve the constituency as TD in-charge. He expected that Telugu Desam will allot the seat to him in the upcoming elections. TD instead gave the Kalyandurg ticket to A. Surendra Babu, the managing director of a construction company.

Having joined YSRC, Umamaheswar Naidu accused TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu of selling the constituency to a businessperson, instead of allotting it to a faithful party worker.

Similarly, there are protests within the Telugu Desam in Guntakal and Anantapur Urban assembly constituencies, whose party in-charges have been ignored in the TD’s final list.

Former YSRC minister Gummanur Jayaram, who is from Kurnool district, has been given the TD ticket from Guntakal, instead of party in-charge Jithendra Gowd. Likewise, TD has fielded M. Venkata Prasad from Anantapur Urban, refusing the ticket to party in-charge V. Prabhakar Chowdary.