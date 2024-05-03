TD slams YSRC for neglecting development in Penamaluru

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Penamaluru MLA candidate Bode Prasad on Thursday hit out at the YSRC for ignoring the development of the state in the last five years of its governance. He highlighted the previous TD government’s successful construction of major roads, including the Pantakaluva Road (NTR Marg) and Yanamalakuduru bridge.

Prasad emphasized that the comprehensive nature of their manifesto, covering various aspects such as student beneficiary schemes and pension enhancements. He highlighted the pension scheme that offers Rs 15000 for the disabled and IT Jobs to educated youngsters from their Super 6 manifesto.

Bode Prasad also appealed to the people to carefully select volunteers and ward members to ensure true representation of the people’s problems.

Prasad promised swift development initiatives post-election, significant improvements for the constituency.