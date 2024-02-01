TD organises ‘Rythu Karuvu Keka’ in Dhone

KURNOOL: Telugu Desam organised a "Rythu Karuvu Keka" in Dhone town on Wednesday, demanding that Dhone and Peapully mandals be declared as drought-prone areas.

Leaders and workers of TD marched along with bullock carts from the Telugu Desam office to the RDO office. TDP candidate from Dhone Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy organised the procession.

Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out that rainfall has been scant in Dhone and Peapully mandals during this year's kharif season. Such conditions have not prevailed in the area for past 100 years, he stated.

On behalf of Telugu Desam and Jana Sena parties, Subbareddy requested minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy to impress upon the state government to declare the two mandals as drought-prone areas.

Nandyal district Telugu Desam president Mallela Rajasekhar, Dhone constituency TD advisory committee president Muralikrishna Gowd, state Telugu Desam Party SC Cell spokesman Gandham Srinivasulu, Nandyal district TDP BC Cell president Besta Mallikarjuna, and Farmers Committee leader Peddapudella Prasad Reddy were among those present.