TD Legal Cell to Fight Acceptance of Buggana’s Nomination

Kurnool: Telugu Desam legal cell’s Srinivasa Bhattu, Kotla Harichandra Reddy and senior lawyer and TD state secretary Y. Nageswara Yadav have objected to returning officer (RO) Maheshwar Reddy accepting the nomination papers of YSRC candidate and finance minister Buggana Rajendranath from Dhone assembly constituency.

Addressing media at the TD office on Saturday, they pointed out that according to election rules, nomination papers should be rejected if all columns in Form 26A are not filled out with proper information.



Additionally, they highlighted clauses 54, 55, and 56 and claimed that the assets declared in Buggana's nomination papers are not accurate. The lawyers protested that despite these loopholes, the Dhone returning officer had accepted the nomination papers of the finance minister without addressing the complaints raised by independent candidate Ravi Kumar regarding incomplete asset details.



They announced that they will file complaints with both the State Election Commissioner and the Central Election Commission and pursue their legal fight against the RO’s decision.



Advocate and Jana Sena leader Ala Mohan Reddy, TD mandal president Venkatanani and Palle Srinivasulu were among those present.