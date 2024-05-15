TD leader JC Prabhakar Reddy falls sick

Anantapur: Municipal chairman and Telugu Desam leader J.C. Prabhakar Reddy fell sick under the impact of police-fired tear gas shells during a clash between YSRC and TD cadres at Tadipatri on Tuesday.



The police action came after a circle inspector and a constable were injured in stone-pelting by rival groups in the college ground area in Tadipatri town.

Police said Prabhakar Reddy tried to stage a protest against YSRC candidate K. Pedda Reddy over an attack on TD leader Muni. This led to clashes and firing of teargas shells.

Prabhakar Reddy complained of breathing problems and was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. “He has a lung infection,” the hospital said.

Meanwhile, Kiran, a computer operator at Prabhakar Reddy’s office, was beaten up by the police. He suffered serious injuries.

Kiran, a physically challenged, said he was hauled by cops from Reddy’s office and produced before the DSP. The DSP and his team allegedly beat him up even as he had difficulty getting into the police vehicle. He was shifted to a hospital in Anantapur.

In view of violence “due to provocation” from YSRC candidate Pedda Reddy, TD leader J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and their close aides, the police ordered these leaders to stay away from Tadipathri. Cases were registered against MLA Pedda Reddy and municipal chairman Prabhakar Reddy based on a statement from circle inspector Murali Krishna who suffered injuries during the stone pelting by rival groups.

Both groups used crackers, not crude bombs, to create panic.

Police said the situation was under control and additional security units including central forces have been posted at all sensitive areas in Tadipatri.