TD leader Damacharla quits party over alleged involvement in drugs case

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam party leader Damacharla Satyanarayana has decided to quit the party following allegations of his involvement in the drugs seizure case in Visakhapatnam port.

In a letter released on Thursday, he said that he was leaving the party voluntarily and thanked the party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu for giving him the opportunity to work to strengthen the party in Darsi Assembly segment.

He said that as he was involved in business deals with his TD party friends including Kunam Veerabhadra Rao, Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, Rayapati Jeevan and Kunam Kotaiah, and hence he was facing trouble. He also announced that he would be leaving the Sandhya Aqua Industries and thanked the TD leaders and the people from Darsi segment for supporting him all these days.