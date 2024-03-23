TD-JS-BJP Campaign to Target 160 Assembly, 24 LS Seats

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam-Jana Sena-BJP combine will shortly launch its joint poll campaign in the state, targeting to win 160 Assembly and 24 Lok Sabha constituencies of the total 175 and 25 seats respectively.

The target is an outcome of a workshop that TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with JS and BJP leaders, organised for joint candidates of the three parties here on Saturday.



Speaking on the occasion, the former chief minister said, “We all have to work in coordination, giving up our personal reservations. We are unable to accommodate all aspirants while allotting tickets. As we want the state and people to get justice, some leaders have to sacrifice their seats. Accordingly, 31 important leaders have been denied tickets. But we will not forget them for sacrificing their seats,” he explained.



Chandrababu Naidu said they have taken up political reengineering, considered ground reality based on several factors and used technology to get public opinion before selecting contestants.



“The kind of foundation we will lay for AP after winning the elections will help the state sustain itself for 30 years, paving the way for youth to have a bright future,” the former CM maintained.



Referring to the BJP-led NDA, which is committed to development of the nation, he stated that their three-party too is committed to develop AP. Accusing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of turning politics into a business, he blamed YSRC leaders for spreading fake news on several issues to mislead the people. Referring to the recent seizure of 25,000 kg of dried yeast spiked with cocaine, the TD chief charged Jagan Mohan Reddy with making AP a hub of drugs. He slammed the CM for lapses in evaluation of answer scripts of Group-1 Mains examination organised after issuing a notification in 2018. Chandrababu Naidu assured that he will make efforts towards popularising the use of digital currency.