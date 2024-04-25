TD issues B form to Chintamaneni Prabhakar

Kakinada: With Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, lines have finally cleared for former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar to contest the forthcoming elections from the Denduluru constituency.



Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu called Prabhakar and gave him the B form on Wednesday. Prabhakar has already filed his nomination two days ago. He will submit the B form to the returning officer on Thursday.



There had been an uproar in TD circles in Anaparthi constituency after the assembly constituency had been allotted to BJP. TD and alliance leaders asked the BJP high command to transfer the seat to TD and instead Chintaluru seat. But the BJP did not agree.



This compelled TD state vice president N. Ramakrishna Reddy to join BJP on Tuesday night and get the B form from that party to contest the assembly elections from Anaparthi.

BJP dropped its candidate M.S. Krishnam Raju for accommodating Ramakrishna Reddy.