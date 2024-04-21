TD cadres of Madakasira Up in Arms over Raju’s Nomination

Anantapur: Telugu Desam high command’s sudden decision on Sunday to issue its B form for Madakasira to former MRPS leader and TD SC cell president M.S. Raju has made party cadres of the constituency reserved for scheduled castes see red.

TDP leadership had two months ago announced that Dr. Sunil Kumar, a medical doctor by profession, will be its candidate from the Madakasira SC seat. Consequently, he had started campaigning in the constituency 60 days ago. He went on to file a set of nomination papers on April 18. He planned to file the second set of papers along with the party B-form on Monday.Significantly, Dr. Sunil Kumar candidature had been announced by TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu as well as Lokesh during their campaigning in Madakasira area.However, the party high command announced on Sunday a change in candidate from the constituency and issued the B form to TD SC cell president Raju, a non-local as far as Madakasira is concerned.Protests with the Telugu Desam started almost the moment the choice of candidate became public. TD cadres from Madakasira held a meeting at Gudibanda and started criticising Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh for going back on their word. The went on to burn flexi posters of the two top leaders, accusing them of selling the ticket.“We have been with the Telugu Desam Party since 1983. We had always been ready to drink even poison if Naidu had offered it to us for a worthy cause,” observed a senior leader from Amarapuram. He made it clear that party workers will not at all support a non-local candidate with a history of corruption.Another leader from Gudibanda said Dr. Sunil Kumar had spent a huge amount of money in campaigning on behalf of the Telugu Desam Party. “In addition, for the past five years, he has been protecting party cadres from the onslaught of the ruling YSRC leaders,” the leader pointed out.The assembled TD leaders declared that Dr. Sunil Kumar will file his nomination as an independent candidate from the Madakasira SC constituency after leading a huge procession on Monday.Analysts say the TD high command has unnecessarily caused a massive damage to itself by its hasty decision of insulting a young doctor. They pointed out that the Congress candidate from the constituency is Dr. Sudhakar, also a medico, who has the backing of AICC member N. Raghuveera Reddy.What could have been a win for TDP is now going to help parties that the NDA alliance is opposing at the state and national levels, the analysts remarked.