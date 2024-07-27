TB river water reaches AP at Mantralayam

Tungabhadra water reached Mantralayam in Kurnool district after the TB dam authorities discharged water into the river on Friday.

With constant inflows from upstream areas, the dam’s level was at 101.73tmcft as against its full capacity of 105tmc-ft, with constant inflows from upstream parts. The dam was receiving 87766 cusecs of inflows and 83,969 cusecs of outflows being released into the river and also the dependent high level main canal and low level canal.

The Tungabhadra Board opened 28 crest gates to discharge water into the river towards Srisailam via Hampi in Vijayanagar, Bichali in Raichur district and Mantralayam in Kurnool district.

The historic sites closer to the river bed were submerged following the release of water into the river from the dam. The farmers under the Tungabhadra river were happy over the river flowing heavily in the season, a bit early, after the river lay dried up for a year.

The farmers offered pooja for TB water at the high level main canal at the AP borders in Anantapur district. The HLMC authorities were planning to fill summer storage tanks along with dependent small reservoirs to meet the drinking water needs for the year.

Another major project, Almatti, was receiving constant heavy flows due to floods in upstream Maharashtra areas. As a result, 2.66 lakh cusecs of inflows was released towards Krishna river.

The Srisailam reservoir recorded a level of 107.19tmc-ft with 2.11 lakh cusecs of inflows. Official sources said Srisailam was likely to get filled in a few days following heavy floods in the Krishna basin in Maharashtra.