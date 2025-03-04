Tattoo Controversy in Bhubaneswar Sparks Outrage, Two Arrested

A tattoo depicting Lord Jagannath on the thigh of an Italian woman has led to the arrest of a tattoo artist and his assistant in Odisha’s capital, Bhubaneswar. The incident has triggered widespread public outrage, with several citizens filing complaints, citing that the act hurt religious sentiments.The owner of the tattoo studio, identified as Rocky, and his assistant were taken into custody on Monday evening after a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Zone-5) Biswaranjan Senapati, the Italian national visited the tattoo studio in the Saheed Nagar area on Sunday, where the artist inked an image of Lord Jagannath on her thigh at her request. However, the situation escalated when the tattoo artist shared a video of the process on social media, sparking backlash from devotees who deemed the placement of the deity’s image inappropriate and offensive.“The video went viral, prompting widespread criticism from devotees who argued that the depiction of Lord Jagannath in such a manner was highly disrespectful. In response, we have arrested the shop owner and his assistant under Sections 196, 299, and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” ACP Senapati stated.While the police took swift action against the tattoo artist and his assistant, no charges have been filed against the Italian woman. Authorities have not commented on whether she was aware of the religious sensitivities surrounding the tattoo’s placement.The incident has fueled debates on cultural sensitivities, artistic freedom, and religious reverence. Many devotees and religious groups have condemned the act and called for greater awareness and respect toward sacred symbols.“Lord Jagannath is not just an icon but a deeply revered deity for millions of Hindus. Placing his image in an inappropriate location is highly offensive,” said Anirudh Khuntia, a devotee of Lord Jagannath.As the controversy continues to unfold, authorities are urging the public to exercise cultural sensitivity and respect religious sentiments in artistic expressions.