Tata Power deploys 15,000 workers to restore power in cyclone-hit Odisha

Following the severe impact of Cyclone Dana, Tata Power’s Odisha-based distribution companies have launched a major operation to restore power across the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara. The cyclone, which struck on October 24, brought intense winds and heavy rainfall, severely damaging power infrastructure and leaving thousands without electricity.In response, more than 15,000 linemen and engineers from TP Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPNODL), TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL), and TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPSODL) have been deployed to the affected areas. The teams are working in close coordination with local and state authorities, including the Odisha government, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF).Restoration work began immediately after the cyclone passed, with discom teams prioritizing safe access to areas where electricity could be promptly restored. Despite waterlogged terrain, blocked roads, and continuing adverse weather, the teams have been working round-the-clock to restore services to impacted homes and businesses.Senior officials from each discom are on-site, overseeing operations to ensure efficiency and safety as restoration progresses. The efforts are focused not only on immediate recovery but also on long-term resilience, with plans underway to reinforce the power infrastructure against future weather events.“Despite the challenging conditions, our teams are committed to restoring power to affected communities as quickly and safely as possible,” a Tata Power spokesperson stated, emphasizing the company’s ongoing dedication to strengthening Odisha’s power grid to better withstand climate challenges.