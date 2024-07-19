Tata Curvv SUV Coupe unveiled in ICE and EV guise

Pune: Tata Motors on Friday unveiled the all-new Curvv SUV Coupe for the Indian market.

The new model will be available with petrol, diesel and electric powertrains.

The company said the Curvv SUV will be launched on August 7 when the prices will also be announced. Auto experts estimate that the new Curvv would be priced in the Rs 12 lakh-Rs 20 lakh to take on rivals in the mid-size car segment.

The Tata Curvv is said to be India’s first SUV Coupe. Exhibiting the new-age SUV typology, the Curvv artfully blends the toughness and practicality of an SUV with the elegance and sporty silhouette of a coupé.

“The Tata Curvv - India’s first SUV Coupe – has a disruptive design which democratizes the Coupe body style in the premium categories, providing best in segment performance and never before seen practicality,” said Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

He said the Curvv will address a wide variety of needs of the mid SUV customers, providing them with a fresh and delightfully designed product complimented by premium performance.

The SUV has a bold front end with an LED lightbar, a strong shoulder line with flared wheel arches, and flush-fitting door handles. It has a sloping roof line that blends into a short tail section, featuring a 3D LED light bar.

Tata promises to offer modern and uncluttered interiors. The Curvv will get advanced features like a large central touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, connected car technology, and a host of active and passive safety features.

The Tata Curvv will be initially launched with a pure electric powertrain. It will be followed by the ICE version, which is expected to get 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options paired with manual and automatic transmissions.

The Tata Curvv will also debut two new exterior colours: Virtual Sunrise, which will be available on the Curvv.ev, while the ICE version will come in a Gold Essence shade.