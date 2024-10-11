Taramandal: Pioneering Space Re-Entry Technology

Visakhapatnam: Young professionals at Andhra University embarked on building world's first of its kind space re–entry technology which could help in building a Reusable Orbital Vehicle (satellite) which features integrated facilities for orbital operations and synthesis all delivered in a cost-effective manner aligning innovation with environmental stewardship.

Title as Taramandal, the startup unit comprising five youngsters and mentored by head of the department of Electrical Engineering Prof P Mallikarjuna Rao is working on the development of modular and flexible space lab for versatile in-space manufacturing, re-entry and controlled landing technologies.

Prof Mallikarjkuna Rao told this correspondent on Friday that the space technology sector faced two critical challenges. First, the increasing accumulation of non-sustainable satellites poses a significant threat to space operations. These satellites are neither reusable nor customizable due to re-entry issues where extreme temperatures cause them to burn up. This has led to the build-up of approximately 11,000 tonnes of debris in Earth’s orbit complicating ongoing and future missions.

``Taramandal is promising to reshape the future landscape of the Industry. The company's innovative re-entry mechanism and de-orbiting technologies marked a significant technological breakthrough. Engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, this system enables its satellites to safely return to Earth for reuse or retrieval of space-manufactured products, positioning it as a game changer in the field,’’ Prof Mallikarjuna Rao said.

``We are testing the system and we may bring the first satellite from the lower orbit to Earth in the last quarter of 2026. The other option is to make it reusable,’’ Prof Rao said.

Additionally, Taramandal is developing an advanced heat shield using nano-composites, which improves thermal resistance while reducing both weight and cost, setting a new benchmark in space re-entry technology, he added.

Taramandal is simultaneously advancing several technologies such as using of AI to optimize space based manufacturing to monitor manufacturing operations, identify potential issues and make real-time adjustments to ensure precision and efficiency.

Co-founder of Taramandal Vineel Judson said Taramandal has been recognized by ISRO, IN-SPACE, Australian Space Agency,IIT-H, IIT-D and the Atal Innovation Mission,