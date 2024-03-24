Tandur cops Register Case Against Financier for Assaulting Auto Driver

Hyderabad: Tandur police have registered criminal cases against a financier for assaulting an autorickshaw driver at his residence for not paying the interest amount on his loan. The financer's family members recorded a video of the assault and posted it on social media where it was widely shared.

Tandur inspector Santosh Kumar said that driver Balaiah took a `5,000 hand loan from financier M. Ravi a few months back. For the last three months, Balaiah defaulted on payment of interest due to financial issues.



On March 22, when Balaiah went to Indiranagar to fetch water, Ravi noticed him and asked to come to his house. On Balaiah’s arrival, Ravi asked his minor son to record a video on his smart phone and started assaulting Balaiah, despite protests by the son.



After the video went viral on social media and a number of complaints reached the DGP seeking immediate action against Ravi inspector Santosh Kumar said that police had registered cases against Ravi and efforts were on to arrest him.



