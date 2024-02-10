Tamil Nadu: OPS Hints at Poll Alliance With BJP
A mega alliance will be formed in Tamil Nadu to choose Narendra Modi as PM again, Panneerselvam said
Hyderabad: AIADMK’s talks with BJP almost finalized, Ahead of the general elections, both the regional parties and national parties are vying to join hands with each other and benefit from the alliances.
In Tamil Nadu, former CM and and AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, said revealed that alliance talks with the BJP are almost finalized, for the upcoming parliamentary elections. A mega alliance will be formed in Tamil Nadu to choose Narendra Modi as PM again, he said.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
