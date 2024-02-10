Tamil Nadu: OPS Hints at Poll Alliance With BJP

Hyderabad: AIADMK’s talks with BJP almost finalized, Ahead of the general elections, both the regional parties and national parties are vying to join hands with each other and benefit from the alliances.





#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Former Chief Minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvan says, "Alliance talks are finalised. We will announce after saying to you. Talks are going on with the BJP. A Mega alliance will be formed in Tamil Nadu to choose Narendra Modi as PM… pic.twitter.com/lPkgIQicTI — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024









