Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Opens projects for 5643 houses

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin declared open 4184 apartments constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at a cost of Rs 541 crore and another 1459 Tamil Nadu Housing Board dwellings, costing Rs 382.84 crore, for renting them to Government staff on Monday even while launching a new simplified scheme for obtaining approval for house plans.

The inauguration of the housing projects, spread across the State, through video conference from the Secretariat and the introduction of the single window system to seek plan approval for constructing house with 3,500 square feet plinth area on a 2,500 square feet plot with self-attested documents are expected to help the housing sector in the State.

Launching the new system for seeking plan approval, Stalin also handed over the plan approvals to 10 beneficiaries, an official press release said adding that the acceptance of self-attested documents for plan approval of one or two storied buildings, not taller than 7 metre, with 3500 square feet plinth area would save applicants the trouble of visiting various offices to get permissions.

The State Minister for Housing and Urban Development. S Muthusamy, urged house owners to follow the rules and regulations while applying online for approval and hoped that the new system would benefit lakhs of people aspiring to have their own houses.

He said the renting out of the flats built by the housing board to government employees in KK Nagar would start immediately and in other places soon. On the online applications for plan approval, the Minister said the Chief Minister wanted to be kept updated on the process.

The introduction of the novel method would ensure that people adhered to the rules on construction of buildings that had hence been simplified and also make the process of getting approval transparent in a way better than the existing single window scheme for plan approvals, the release said. The necessary software for the new system had been uploaded in the computer system, it added.

Under the new scheme, the space to be left between the road and the building had been reduced to 1.5 metre, the scrutiny fee brought down to Rs 2 per square metre, the infrastructure and miscellaneous charges of Rs 375 per square feet exempted and work on the construction could be started soon after getting the permission with QR Code, the release said.

Among the buildings of the housing board that were inaugurated were a commercial complex costing Rs 9.18 crore at Asoka Colony in Chennai district, 1387 apartments at Todd Hunter Nagar in Saidapet, costing Rs 344.47 crore and 72 apartments in Ariyalur costing Rs 19 lakh.

The dwellings of the urban habitat development board building, each measuring 400 square feet, have a multipurpose hall, bedroom, kitchen and toilet and all the premises have asphalt roads, drinking water connection, sewage system and rain harvest facility.

Those buildings are located in Chennai’s Kargil Nagar – with 1200 apartments in stilt plus 15 storied structures – Tirusanankuppam, Manali Pudunagar in Tiruvallur district, Tammampati in Theni district, Balan Nagar and Karampatti in Pudukottai district and Allanji in the Nilgiris.