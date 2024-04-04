Tamil Nadu CM, Rahul to Share Stage in Coimbatore

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin will share the stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who will be addressing an election rally at Chettipalayam L&T bye-pass road in Coimbatore on Friday, April 12, in support of the INDIA coalition candidate.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the State will happen amidst the continuous campaign that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had planned in Tamil Nadu, starting from April 9. Modi will not be in the State on the day Rahul Gandhi makes the visit as his schedule has been drawn for April 9, 10, 13 and 14.

In Coimbatore, Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning for the DMK candidate Gnapathy Rajkumar who has been pitted against BJP State President K Annamalai in the April 19 election to the Lok Sabha.

After the meeting in Coimbatore, Rahul Gandhi will leave for Kerala, from where he is contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

The visit of Rahul Gandhi will open the floodgates for other senior Congress leaders to come into the State for canvassing as the party has fielded nine candidates. Among those who are expected to campaign in Tamil Nadu are Priyanka Gandhi and AICC president Malikarjun Kharge.