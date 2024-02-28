Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates subway near Central

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated projects worth Rs 7514.50 crore of the electricity department and a subway constructed at a cost of Rs 9.75 crore as part of the ambitious Central Square project at the intersection between the Central station, Southern Railway Headquarters and the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Stalin launched the schemes through video conference from the Secretariat on Tuesday. The subway, constructed with illuminated signage, would help pedestrians cross the busy Poonamallee High Road, Evening Bazaar Road and the other roads outside the Central station.

The subway is part of the Central Square, a world class modern structure planned to provide easy access between the Central Station, MRTS station, Park suburban station, the suburban terminus at Central and the Central Metro Station.

Among the electricity board projects are 20 new substations, upgradation of 67 substations with 69 transformers and many office buildings.