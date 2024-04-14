Tamil Nadu CM Continues Attacking BJP, Modi

Chennai: Continuing his scathing attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Chief Minister M K Stalin said that Tirupur would become a Manipur if Modi returned to power again and all its businesses would collapse as a riot-stricken place would not be fit for industrial growth.

Speaking at an election meeting at the hosiery town of Tiruppur to introduce INDIA coalition candidates, A Raja of DMK contesting from The Nilgiris and Subarayyan of CPI fighting the April 19 Lok Sabha polls from Tiruppur, Stalin warned the people of reservation getting cancelled if the BJP won the elections once more.

The Constitution that helped the country hold its head high though skeptics had predicted the nation’s disintegration due to its diversity during Independence would be struck down by Modi, he said, adding that not only was the Constitution framed by B R Ambedkar that was under threat but even democracy was in jeopardy.

Going by the 10 year rule of the BJP that took the nation on the downward hills and wrecked the economy of cities like Coimbatore and Tirupur that were once seen are destinations of hope for people in search of jobs and livelihoods and it could be predicted what would befall the nation if the BJP won the polls, he said.

Referring to an unsavoury incident at Tiruppur on Friday, in which a woman, who raised a question relating to GST to a bunch of campaigners belonging to the BJP, was brutally attacked, he said that was the respect the BJP gave to the people and that was how they treated women.

The nation that was now kept united despite the diversity, would be divided on religious and language lines by Modi because of whose agreement with Bangladesh on textiles and the reduction of time limit for repaying instalments was reduced from six months to three months under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act ruined the businesses, he charged.

Since Lok Sabha polls were crucial and the people’s vote for the INDIA coalition candidates was highly essential to retrieve democracy and defeat dictatorship with a view to upholding equality, fraternity, communal amity and social justice, he urged the people to serve as his ambassadors and seek the votes of all the people.

He said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had demolished the entire campaign undertaken by Modi in one stroke by making a visit to Coimbatore on Friday when he said that Tamil Nadu, its history, its politics had helped him understand India, besides showing how to care for people.

Rahul Gandhi had also acknowledged that he had learnt a lot from leaders of Tamil Nadu like Periyar E V Ramasamy, K Kamaraj, C N Annadurai and K Karunanidhi and the Congress party’s manifesto reflected the ideals of the DMK.

By stating that the election was between the upholders of social justice and those who sowed the seeds of communal division, Rahul Gandhi proved that he shared the DMK’s vision, too, he said, adding that Tamil society had progressed only in the past 100 years after the Dravidian movement came and after several struggles against the 2000 years old enslavement.

Stalin also attacked AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, whom he alleged was under the control of the BJP. Even if the AIADMK had any problems with the State unit of the BJP, it had nothing against Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah