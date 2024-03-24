Tamil Nadu: CM congratulates T M Krishna

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated Carnatic singer T M Krishna on being selected for the prestigious ‘Sangeetha Kalanidhi’ award and expressed his appreciation to the Madras Music Academy for selecting the talented musician for the honour.

In a message on social media platform, X, on Saturday, Stalin described Krishna as a progressive person who spoke for the underprivileged and regretted that some persons were criticizing him out of animosity.

The need of the hour was to have a broad minded approach that removed hatred from the mind and embraced fellow human beings with compassion refraining from mixing politics into music as religion was mixed with politics, he said.

He also regretted that the name of Periyar E V Ramasamy was dragged into the controversy, which was unfair.