Jagan Ane Nenu Ready to Serve You, says AP CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy delivered a passionate address to a fervent crowd gathered at Medarametla village, laying out his vision for the upcoming elections. Here's a breakdown of the significant highlights from his impactful speech:



CM Jagan expressed heartfelt gratitude to the massive gathering, likening them to his loyal army, poised to propel the state forward for another five years.



Drawing a sharp contrast between his reliance on the people and Chandrababu Naidu's political alliances, CM Jagan urged the crowd to stand 'Ready' (Siddham) to ensure victory for YSRCP.

CM Jagan expressed heartfelt gratitude to the massive gathering, likening them to his loyal army, poised to propel the state forward for another five years.Drawing a sharp contrast between his reliance on the people and Chandrababu Naidu's political alliances, CM Jagan urged the crowd to stand 'Ready' (Siddham) to ensure victory for YSRCP.





















CM Jagan said that unlike his opponents, his solo campaign was buoyed by unwavering support from millions of households across the state.



Commenting on the BJP-JanaSena-TDP poll alliance, Jagan questioned their motives while highlighting YSRCP's proven track record in governance. Citing Mahabharata, CM Jagan portrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh as Krishna and himself as Arjuna, underscoring their crucial roles in shaping the state's destiny.CM Jagan said that unlike his opponents, his solo campaign was buoyed by unwavering support from millions of households across the state.Commenting on the BJP-JanaSena-TDP poll alliance, Jagan questioned their motives while highlighting YSRCP's proven track record in governance.













Calling his poll promises practical, Jagan accused Chandrababu of coming up with unattainable manifesto commitments.



Emphasizing YSRCP's dedication to social justice, CM Jagan underscored the party's efforts to uplift backward classes.



He also hailed YSRCP's accomplishments, citing extensive welfare initiatives and development projects implemented in villages.













CM Jagan stated that the elections in AP was a battle between credibility and deception and urged people to reject malicious propaganda.



CM Jagan concluded his fiery speech with a firm commitment to serving the people for another term, rallying their support for YSRCP in the upcoming elections.













CM Jagan's speech deeply resonated with the crowd, setting a spirited tone for the electoral campaign ahead.



Jagan Ane Nenu Siddham (ready) to serve people for another five years, he signed off on a high note.

CM Jagan's speech deeply resonated with the crowd, setting a spirited tone for the electoral campaign ahead.Jagan Ane Nenu Siddham (ready) to serve people for another five years, he signed off on a high note.

















