Take steps for effective drought management, Dy Commissioner tells officials

Yadgir: Deputy Commissioner Dr. Susheela B has directed officials to personally visit villages grappling with water scarcity, ensuring the provision of clean and potable water, and implementing measures for effective drought management.

Dr. Susheela, chairing a meeting on Wednesday addressing drought management, emphasized the need for officials to guarantee the supply of safe water to residents, minimizing the risk of contamination.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner urged the identification of areas in the district affected by arsenic and fluorosis, emphasizing the importance of raising awareness among the local population.

Dr. Susheela stressed the need to prevent drinking water contamination with sewage water and directed special attention towards expediting pending works related to drinking water on a priority basis.

The officials were asked to take precautionary measures such as borewell placement and other strategies to enhance drinking water sources.

Dr. Susheela instructed all tahsildars to conduct regular meetings with local MLAs to address drought management concerns and proactively solve the water scarcity problem. Warning of accountability, she emphasized that officials should identify villages facing drinking water challenges in the six taluks of the district and take immediate action to resolve the issue by coordinating with residents. Negligence, she warned, would result in direct responsibility for the concerned officials.

To ensure a daily water supply, the officials were instructed to review the efforts of respective Gram Panchayats in addressing drinking water problems.

Encouraging a hands-on approach, she advised officials to personally visit affected areas and implement measures based on ground realities. She underscored the importance of monitoring drinking water supply within the limits of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

In addition, Dr. Susheela took stock of livestock damage, compensation disbursement, input subsidies for farmers, and the availability of fodder for cattle.