Tadipatri Tense after TD Councillor Held in Honey Trap Case
Anatapur: Tense situation prevailed at Tadipatri after Telugu Desam cadres took out a protest rally towards the town police station against the arrest of its municipal councillor Mallikarjuna in a honey trap case.
The TD cadres staged a protest at the police station alleging that a false case was registered against the councillor. During the protest, the councillor’s mother fell unconscious. The TD cadres said that YSRC MLA Pedda Reddy was misusing his power and mounting pressure on police to harass the TD cadres.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
