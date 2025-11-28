Suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Booked for Sexual Assault

Thiruvananthapuram: A case was registered against MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil on Friday after a woman accused him of sexual assault and forcing her to terminate a pregnancy, police said. The case was registered at the Valiyamala Police Station here in the early morning based on the woman's statement recorded late Thursday night.

The complainant had approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with her grievance on Thursday. Her detailed statement was later recorded by women police officers at the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police headquarters, sources said.

The procedures continued till late at night, after which a decision was taken to register the case. According to police sources, the case was registered against Mamkoottathil under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for sexual assault, forced abortion, physical assault, illegal house trespassing, and criminal intimidation.

Mamkoottathil's friend Joby Joseph, a native of Adoor, who allegedly handed over medicine to the complainant for abortion, was also named as an accused.

The case has been transferred to Nemom police station, where the crime took place, police said. A team under the supervision of the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner will investigate the case, an officer said.

Police will approach the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court to record the confidential statement of the complainant. A team of doctors will soon assess the medical condition of the woman, sources added.

Meanwhile, the Palakkad MLA has reportedly gone into hiding after the woman approached the Chief Minister. Police have begun efforts to trace him.

Police officials said that attempts are being made to contact the MLA. Congress leaders in Palakkad said Mamkoottathil was actively campaigning in the Kannadi area for local body elections till around 4 pm on Thursday, after which he and a close associate were not seen.

Earlier, the Crime Branch had registered a case based on initial audio clips and chat messages that surfaced after third-party individuals sent an email to the police headquarters, as the woman had not come forward at the time.

Two days ago, another purported audio clip was released, in which he was heard initially expressing a desire for a child but later urging the woman to undergo an abortion.

Mamkoottathil was suspended from the primary membership of the Congress on August 25. He had earlier resigned as Youth Congress state president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused a young leader of misbehavior, prompting protests by the BJP and the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M).

Subsequently, several women and a transgender person also levelled allegations against him. Mamkoottathil was elected as MLA in November last year in a bypoll to the Palakkad seat, following the election of former MLA Shafi Parambil to the Lok Sabha from Vatakara.