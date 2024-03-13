Surgical Milestone: 418 Kidney Stones Removed from Patient with 27% Kidney Function through Minimally Invasive Procedure to Save His Kidneys

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking medical achievement, the team of expert urologists at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, has successfully removed 418 kidney stones from a patient with only 27% kidney function. This remarkable feat was accomplished through a minimally invasive procedure, marking a significant advancement in surgical techniques for kidney stone removal.

The patient, Mallesh, a 60-year-old man, presented a unique challenge with an unprecedented number of kidney stones and severely impaired kidney function. Rather than opting for a conventional, more invasive approach, the team, led by Dr. K Purna Chandra Reddy, Dr. Gopal R. Tak, and Dr. Dinesh M, chose to utilize percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL), a minimally invasive technique.

PCNL involves making small incisions through which specialized instruments, including a miniature camera and laser probes, are inserted into the kidney. This allows surgeons to precisely target and remove the stones without the need for large surgical openings, minimizing trauma and expediting recovery for the patient. Doctors advised to take more water and less salt during summer.

The intricate procedure, which required exceptional skill and precision, unfolded over two hours as the surgical team meticulously removed each stone, navigating through the intricate network of the urinary tract. Advanced imaging technology and state-of-the-art equipment played a crucial role in addressing the extensive stone burden while preserving the delicate balance of kidney function.

The successful removal of 418 kidney stones through small keyholes in the kidney represents a triumph of medical innovation and expertise. This achievement not only highlights the potential of minimally invasive techniques in treating complex urological conditions but also offers hope to patients facing similar challenges worldwide.

As the medical community celebrates this remarkable milestone, it serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of healthcare professionals to push the boundaries of what is possible. The story of Mallesh and the groundbreaking efforts of the medical team at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology exemplify the relentless pursuit of excellence in the quest to improve patient care and outcomes.

This remarkable feat is not only a testament to the power of innovation but also a beacon of hope for patients around the world grappling with kidney stones and related conditions. As technology continues to advance and surgical techniques evolve, the future of healthcare holds promise for even more extraordinary achievements in the field of urology.