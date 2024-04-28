Support Grows for BJP's Konda Vishweshwar Reddy in Chevella

Hyderabad: Sangita Reddy, spouse of BJP Chevella candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, said that a number of IT professionals, intellectuals, retired government officials and academics had been strongly advocating his candidature.

After an interaction with different sections of society at an open forum, Sangita Reddy said that the meeting gave an opportunity for participants to articulate their thoughts, expectations and aspirations.



Sangita Reddy said that the resounding message that emerged during the deliberations was that the exceptional leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had surpassed expectations. There was a strong sentiment among the audience in favour of Vishweswar Reddy in view of his integrity, dedication, track record and work ethics, she said.



The meeting unanimously supported the candidacy of Konda Vishweswar Reddy not only within their immediate circles but also among their colleagues, neighbours, friends and relatives.



On Friday, Vishweshwar Reddy unveiled his constituency-specific Chevella Sankalp Patram, promising a `Viksit Chevella’ with `Vibrant Villages.’ The sankalp patrams aimed to rejuvenate 900 villages within the constituency.



It intends to create local employment opportunities, improve infrastructure and enhance educational and strengthen self-governance mechanisms by implementing both the state and central government schemes.



Vishweshwar Reddy said the manifesto was born out of his 3,700-km-long Praja Ashirwada Yatra and conversations with the voters. The vision of Viksit Chevella was an extension of PM Modi’s vision for ‘Viksit Bharat,’ he said.



Vishweshwar Reddy said Chevella constituency was the most diverse in India, with most modern infrastructure on one side here and backwardness and poverty in the rural areas on the other.



