Sunkishala intake well project to be ready by September

Hyderabad: The Sunkishala intake well project, endeavoured to address the drinking water needs of Hyderabad and its vicinity until 2050, is likely to be completed by September.



The project is being executed at a cost of Rs ,215 crore by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), including those related to pipelines, electricity and construction of tunnels underway.

“Works related to tunnel and electrical works are in their final stages,” said the board’s managing director C. Sudarshan Reddy here on Thursday.



Situated near Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district, the Sunkishala intake well project is a component of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (KDWSP).



According to board officials, once this project becomes operational there will be no dearth of drinking water in Hyderabad even if there is deficient monsoon for five years.



With only a couple of months left for the project to become operational, HMWS&SB officials have decided to take up emergency pumping from the Nagarjunasagar reservoir.



“If the water level in Nagarjunasagar decreases further, the second stage of pumping will be taken up through submersible pumps in order to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply,” said an official.



According to board officials, 580 million gallons of water is being supplied every day to the city during this summer, which is 20 MGD more than the previous year’s supply.