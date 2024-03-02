Sunitha's mask has comes off today: Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy maintained that Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy had been murdered when TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu had been the chief minister.

“Sunitha should ask Naidu about the case. She talking about the issue now has taken off the veil. She is parroting words that Naidu and other leaders had earlier used with regard to the Viveka murder case,” the senior YSRC leader remarked.

Addressing media here on Friday, Ramakrishna Reddy maintained that in the past, Vivekananda Reddy had contested against Y.S. Vijayamma, mother of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in the past. Yet, the CM had given a ticket to Vivekananda Reddy to contest on behalf of the Congress, he pointed out.

The party general secretary maintained that there is no truth in Sunitha's comments. “There is a conspiracy behind the words she has used. Everyone knows who is behind her. Sunitha has become a pawn in the hands of Chandrababu,” he remarked.

The YSRC general secretary said Sunitha's family members are also suspects in the Vivekananda murder case. “Investigations are continuing. Everything will come out,” he stated.