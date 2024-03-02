Top
Home » News

Sunitha's mask has comes off today: Sajjala

News
DC Correspondent
2 March 2024 8:22 AM GMT
The party general secretary maintained that there is no truth in Sunitha's comments
Adviser to government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (Image Source: Twitter)
x
Sunitha should ask Naidu about the case. She talking about the issue now has taken off the veil. She is parroting words that Naidu and other leaders had earlier used with regard to the Viveka murder case, the senior YSRC leader remarked. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy maintained that Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy had been murdered when TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu had been the chief minister.

“Sunitha should ask Naidu about the case. She talking about the issue now has taken off the veil. She is parroting words that Naidu and other leaders had earlier used with regard to the Viveka murder case,” the senior YSRC leader remarked.

Addressing media here on Friday, Ramakrishna Reddy maintained that in the past, Vivekananda Reddy had contested against Y.S. Vijayamma, mother of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in the past. Yet, the CM had given a ticket to Vivekananda Reddy to contest on behalf of the Congress, he pointed out.

The party general secretary maintained that there is no truth in Sunitha's comments. “There is a conspiracy behind the words she has used. Everyone knows who is behind her. Sunitha has become a pawn in the hands of Chandrababu,” he remarked.

The YSRC general secretary said Sunitha's family members are also suspects in the Vivekananda murder case. “Investigations are continuing. Everything will come out,” he stated.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy sunitha chandrababu naidu Vivekananda Reddy murder 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X