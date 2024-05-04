Sunitha Reddy Promises Metro Expansion for Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: Congress candidate for Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy, appealed to voters to elect her as MP to speed up Metro Rail expansion in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Sunitha Reddy on Saturday undertook campaigning in the constituency and addressed street corner meetings.

Sunitha Reddy said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had taken a decision to expand Hyderabad Metro Rail services to Medchal-Malkajgiri district. If the people elected her MP in the upcoming elections, she would ensure completion of Metro Rail works at the earliest.



Suneetha said that people in Medchal-Malkajgiri district were facing frequent traffic jams due to negligence of the BRS and BJP governments in the state and Centre in the last ten years in the completion of flyover works.



She said the flyover works in the constituency had moved at a snail's pace in the past decade and that she would ensure early completion of these pending works if elected as MP.



