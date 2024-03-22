Suicide triggers protest as kin allege 'police brutality'

TIRUPATI: Tension prevailed at the Vedurukuppam police station on Thursday as the family members of 56-year-old Chandrasekhar, who committed suicide over alleged police brutality, staged a protest with his dead body.



Chandrasekhar, a resident of Marrimakula Kandriga village, was summoned to the police station in connection with a civil dispute. According to his relatives, Chandrasekhar was allegedly assaulted by the police personnel on duty at the station. Distraught after the alleged incident, Chandrasekhar returned home and took the drastic step of consuming pesticides and died. Infuriated by Chandrasekhar's death, his family members and relatives gathered at the Vedurukuppam police station with his body and demanded strict action against those responsible for his suicide. The district police authorities began probe to ascertain the facts.