Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Sand Art Tribute to Air Crash Victims

In the aftermath of a devastating air tragedy, internationally acclaimed sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has offered a moving tribute through his art on the golden sands of Puri beach.Pattnaik’s latest creation — a meticulously crafted sand sculpture depicting the tragic crash site — has stirred emotions among onlookers. The evocative artwork stands as a visual memorial to the lives lost, inviting both locals and tourists to pause, reflect, and pay their respects. Many have been seen placing flowers at the installation, turning the stretch of beach into a space of collective mourning and remembrance.Among the heart-wrenching stories to emerge from the disaster is that of Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the ill-fated flight. Seated in 11-A, Vishwash miraculously escaped with minor injuries, while the rest — 241 passengers, crew, and pilots — perished in the crash, marking one of the deadliest incidents in recent times.“The entire world is in mourning after this heartbreaking incident. It’s especially painful knowing that so many doctors, medical staff, and innocent passengers lost their lives. Through my art, I pray to Lord Jagannath that such a calamity never befalls humanity again — not in India, nor anywhere in the world,” Pattnaik said.“Pattnaik’s tribute, as always, transcends mere artistry. It stands as a testament to resilience, empathy, and the unifying power of art in times of sorrow,” said Sriram Dash, a culture researcher.