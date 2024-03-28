Subba Reddy Says CM Will Take All Measures to Stop VSP Privatisation

Visakhapatnam: YSRC north Andhra regional coordinator and Rajya Sabha MP Y.V. Subba Reddy on Wednesday assured that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government will take all measures to stop privatisation of the Visakha Steel Plant (VSP).



Addressing a meeting of key party leaders in Gajuwaka constituency, he said BJP is ready to privatise VSP even though it will hurt the sentiments of Telugu people, who had fought for establishment of the steel plant.



The YSRC MP said Telugu Desam and Jana Sena have formed an alliance with BJP despite knowing the latter wants to privatise the Visakha steel plant. “If people vote for the NDA alliance, it will mean giving up the steel plant,” he remarked.



Subba Reddy asserted that Jagan Mohan Reddy will come back to power and will stop the privatisation of VSP. He pointed out that the Chief Minister has already solved many problems of Gajuwaka, which had remained unresolved for 40 years.



Speaking on the occasion, education minister Botsa Satyanarayana said many had disbelieved when Jagan Mohan Reddy had spoken about various welfare schemes. “These schemes are now being implemented. Jagan does what he says,” he remarked.



YSRC Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi said it is because of CM Jagan that women of AP have become financially independent. Gajuwaka constituency MLA candidate Gudivada Amarnath pointed out that Jagan Mohan Reddy has stood by workers of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant by not interfering with their years’ long agitation. He appealed to all leaders and cadres to understand that the CM has stood by the steel plant workers.



Sitting MLA Tippala Nagireddy, former legislator Tippala Gurumurthy Reddy, mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and corporator Urukuti Chandu, Urukuti Apparao, Kola Guruvulu and others participated in the programme.



Subba Reddy also campaigned for Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, YSRC MLA candidate in Visakhapatnam South constituency. The campaign began with traditional ceremonies at Kanakadurgamma Temple, where Kumar, along with other political leaders such as Vizag MP candidate Botsa Jhansi and senior leaders, offered prayers.



The YSRC party coordinator asked voters to be cautious of the strategies of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, who are part of the opposition alliance. He underlined that only YSRC can safeguard the state’s interests, particularly in opposing the privatisation of crucial assets like the steel plant.



Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, the MLA candidate, echoed Subba Reddy’s thoughts. He highlighted the significant progress that has taken place in the South constituency under the YSRC government.



