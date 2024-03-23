Students With Education Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham

Hyderabad: As Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof D. Ravinder is to retire in a couple of days, student groups reached out to the government asking them to be vigilant against attempts to promote senior professors who don't qualify the required criteria for the post.

They cited instances of promotions made in the last year to professors who did not meet the necessary UGC guidelines that led to forming the Tirupati Rao Committe that looked into such allegations. The students also demanded that the findings of the report be made public and if "rumours of irregularities in the report" are found to be true, another committee be formed with senior officials, including those from the government.

Burra Venkatesham, principal secretary (education), addressed the students' concerns and assured them of making the findings of the Tirupati Rao committee public. "He told us that if the allegations of irregularities in the said report are found to be true, he would hold talks with the government on the same, on constituting another committee to oversee the promotions, particularly that for the post of the vice chancellor," said Kalyan S, one of the students who spoke with Venkatesham, told Deccan Chronicle.

They added that the secretary assured those who are found to have submitted fake documents while applying for promotions, will not only be not considered by be taken to task too.

The announcement of disciplinary actions against those implicated in irregularities has garnered support from various quarters, including professors, members of the OUTA and students alike.