Student Killed in Road Accident Involving Sabarimala Pilgrims' Bus in Malappuram

Malappuram(Kerala): A student was killed in a road accident involving her scooter and a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka in the district on Saturday, police said.

The girl and her friend were going to Thrissur from Kozhikode, and the handle of her two-wheeler hit a bus going in the same direction while they were crossing a flyover. Due to the impact of the bump, she lost balance and fell under the wheels of the bus, they added.

The pillion rider fell on the other side of the road and escaped unhurt, it said. An officer of the Kuttippuram police station said that a case against the bus driver was registered under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.



