Strike Halts work at Adani Gangavaram Port

Visakhapatnam: Continuing strike for the past three days has halted all work at the Adani Gangavaram port in Visakhapatnam.

Workers have struck work demanding that the management of Gangavaram port increase their wages on par with those working for Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA).

At VPA, unskilled workers earn Rs 28,990 per month, semi-skilled workers Rs 31,460, skilled workers Rs 32,760, and highly skilled workers earn Rs 35,620. Additionally, DA must be added to the increment paid every year based on service and DA should be merged into basic pay once every five years.



The striking workers are also seeking a comprehensive compensation package of Rs 40 lakh for those killed on duty, apart from dust, dirt and night duty allowances.

Workers want the management to hold immediate discussions with them, so that the strike could be resolved.