Strict C&D waste rules key to curbing pollution: TGPCB

Hyderabad: Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) member secretary G. Ravi stressed the need for proper reprocessing of construction and demolition (C&D) waste to stop lake encroachments and preserve natural resources.

He stated that strict implementation of C&D waste management rules was necessary for improving air quality in the city.

He made these remarks during his visit to the Soma Srinivas Reddy C&W reprocessing facility in Shamshabad. The project proponents gave a presentation and explained the project to him.



During the visit, senior officials including Hanumanth Reddy, JCEE, Narender, SEE, zonal office hyderabad, and Venkat Narsu, EE, regional office, Rangareddy, were present.



