Stress On Recycling Water Through Water Treatment, Says Minister

Bengaluru: In a week’s time, Minister for Forests and Environment Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday said that a government order will be issued on recycling water after treatment from water discharged from multi-storey buildings in Bengaluru city and the water treatment will be made in a “scientific” manner.

By way of water treatment, the Minister observed that about 300 million litres of water would be available on a daily basis in Bengaluru city. However, the treated water will not be allowed for use either for drinking, use in the pharmaceutical industry or in food manufacturing industries.

Khandre said that if the treated water is flown to a nearby lake, the, ground water will recharge besides filling-up the water bodies and the responsibility of water treatment will be entrusted to officials concerned of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Residents Welfare Association, Apartment Associations, among others.

A notification was issued in 2017 by the Central Government on declaration of wet lands and also framed guidelines but in Karnataka no steps have been initiated to officially declare “wet lands,” said the Minister stating he has evinced interest in getting “wet lands” declared in the State. Steps will be taken to activate Wetlands Authority by constituting an expert team.

It has been decided to declare lakes having healthy bird population as “wet land” if they are found to be more than 2.25 hectares and as per an estimation done, there are about 16, 700 lakes fit to be declared as “wet lands,” said the Minister and after taking permission from concerned Panchayats, local bodies and other departments, a decision will be announced soon.