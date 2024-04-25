Steel Plant Union Leaders Held

Visakhapatnam: Two prominent leaders of the Visakhapatnam steel plant employees union, D. Adinarayana and U. Ramaswamy, were arrested while participating in a dharna at the site, coinciding with defence minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to the city on Wednesday.



The arrests have ignited anger among the steel plant workers and opposition parties, who allege that the YSRC government is collaborating with the BJP to deploy police forces against them.

The situation intensified when the arrests occurred just 24 hours after Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had a meeting with the steel plant’s trade union leaders on Tuesday.