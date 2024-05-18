‘Staying trendy’ is the buzzword for stationery shops

Hyderabad: With just about two weeks to go for schools to reopen for the new academic year, stationery shops in the city are stocked with trendy bags, tiffin boxes, pencil boxes and loads of both traditional and modern accessories.

Many traders explained that the tastes of the new generation students are extraordinary as they are well-informed about the new trends and fashion. More than that the children are persistent on what they have in mind and demand their parents to oblige.



Swapna Samuel, a HR manager and mother of two, said “students wish to keep pace with their ‘trendy’ peers. They are clear about what they want, especially regarding accessories, since they have no choice as regards uniform and textbooks. However, they insist that bags and other items must be of their liking.”



Umakanth of Shraddha Extension, explained, “ahead of the commencement of each academic year, we have to make available trendy items, from bags, pens, pencils and tiffin boxes to water bottles. When it comes to choosing products, the students are influenced by their favourite sportspersons and actors. They also keep track of international trends.”



He added “the parents look for durability and their children prefer something trendy and more contemporary. The influence of social media is quite distinct. We deck up products accordingly.”