Stalin Rejects NEP, Slams Centre’s Education Policy

Chennai: Tamil Nadu would not accept the National Education Policy (NEP), which was a noxious Nagpur game plan to communalize education and turn it into a privilege of the rich, and continue to oppose it as the valiant MPs from Tamil Nadu took on the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Parliament on Monday, impelling him to withdraw his derogatory remarks against Tamil people.

Speaking at a government function in Chengalpattu to inaugurate 47 completed projects worth Rs 1285.46 crore, lay the foundation for 5 new schemes and distribute assistance to 50,606 beneficiaries of welfare schemes and pattas to people in urban areas, Stalin said the NEP envisaged public examinations for children, a NEET-type of entrance test for arts and science and engineering colleges, privatize education and pave the way for Union Government’s domination in education.

That Tamil Nadu was fighting persistently against the BJP’s conspiracies was something that they could not endure, which was evident from the verbal attack on people of Tamil Nadu in Parliament by Pradan, who was forced to withdraw his remarks by the war cry raised by Tamil Nadu members, he said and congratulated them on behalf of the people.

The MPs had proved that they would fight for the rights of the State without fearing for anybody and also gave a fitting reply to all those who asked what the 40 members from the State would do in Parliament when they were elected, he said, adding that democracy would be maintained with the same sense of responsibility and the fight for the State’s rights would continue with the same vigour with the support of the people.

While the State refused to implement the NEP since there was so much more to it than it met the eye, the Union Government resorted to blatant blackmail by holding back the funds meant for the State as ransom and the Union Education Minister arrogantly saying that the Rs 2000 crore funds would be released only if the three-language policy, which meant imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit, was accepted, he said.

Yet the State did not give in to the blackmail even a wee bit but stated firmly with total finality that even if they were to release Rs 2000 crore or even 10,000 crore the diabolical scheme would not be implemented, Stalin said, reiterating the same on the stage once again.

Talking about Chengalpattu, the meeting venue, he said the naturally endowed district known for its artistic tradition and incredible industrial development was the gateway for Chennai and had a historic past associated with the Dravidian movement. It was in Chengalpattu, the first conference of the Self-Respect Movement was held in 1929, which first gave the clarion call for women’s education, he said.

The meeting resolved that women should be given equal right in family property and given employment in all sectors on par with men, besides reserving all teaching jobs for them and all those resolutions saw the passing of legislation many years later during the regime of M Karunanidhi as Chief Minister, he said.

Today, society had come a long way from the times when resolutions had to be passed demanding jobs for women and reserving teaching positions for them with women excelling in all areas of life, he said and announced that a new SIPCOT industrial park would be set up on 800 acres of land at Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district.

Looking back, he said that in the last three years private investments to the tune of Rs 10 lakh crore had been assured for the State only because of the confidence the investors had on the present DMK government that had done away with poverty and starvation deaths.