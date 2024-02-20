SRM: Fostering a Three Fold Growth in Students Emotional, Ethical and Intellectual

Vijayawada: SRM University-AP re-launched on Monday the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences as the Easwari School of Liberal Arts, marking a new era of transformative learning and research to address” the complexities of human society.”

Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan with vice chancellor Prof. Manoj K Arora and members of the governing body inaugurated the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences at Amaravati.

Prof Manoj K Arora said the rechristened Easwari School of Liberal Arts aims to propel students' intellectual, emotional and ethical growth, equipping them to become future knowledge creators.

He said, “The launch of Easwari School of Liberal Arts is a testament to the university’s commitment to interdisciplinary learning and research. Through a sound liberal arts education, we aim to cultivate diversified skills among our students.”

Prof. Vishnupad, Dean of Easwari School of Liberal Arts, explained the symbolic renaming of the school and its established imperative to foster a three-fold growth in students – emotional, ethical and intellectual.



Pro-Chancellor, Dr P Sathyanarayanan said Easwari School of Liberal Arts opens the doorway to a brave new world of learning that will forge visionary thinkers. “The school advocates breaking the academic silos of disciplines and offering students a more comprehensive integrated learning experience,” he said.

Prof. Nicholas Dirks, honorary pro-chancellor and governing body member of SRM University-AP, stated, “Liberal Arts is a constitutive element of comprehensive education. SRM University-AP, with the launch of a dedicated School of Liberal Arts, is on its path to develop into an excellent comprehensive institute of higher education.”

Prof Gopal Guru explained the significance of liberal arts education in comprehending, analysing and solving the complexities of postmodern society. Insightful and inspiring discussions on the books ‘Savarkar and the Making of Hindutva’, authored by Prof Janaki Bakhle and ‘Another India: Events, Memories, People’, by Prof Chandan Gowda, offering critical insights into the raw sentimentality of Indian society, were the highlights of the event.









