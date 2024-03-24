Srivari Teppotsavam Concludes in Grand Ceremony at Tirumala

Tirupati: The five-day annual Teppotsavam (float festival) culminated on a spiritual high at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Sunday. Tens of thousands of devotees thronged the Srivari Pushkarini tank to witness the celestial spectacle and seek divine blessings.

On the final day, the processional deities of Lord Malayappa, flanked by his two consorts, Goddesses Bhu Devi and Sri Devi, were taken out in an ornate procession to the temple tank amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns. The divine idols were then seated on the intricately decorated flotilla (Teppa vahana) and ceremoniously dragged along the tank’s waters seven times by priests.



The Srivari Pushkarini was filled to the brim, with devotees occupying every possible vantage point around the sacred waters. An air of devotion and spiritual fervour enveloped the environs as the faithful sought blessings from the presiding deity.



The first day saw Lord Malayappa in the form of Lord Srirama, accompanied by Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman aboard the flotilla. On the second day, he appeared as Lord Krishna with consort Rukmini. The last three days witnessed Lord Venkateswara with Goddesses Sri Devi and Bhu Devi taking the celestial ride around the temple tank.



Renowned as the most prestigious annual festival at Tirumala, the five-day Teppotsavam celebrations are steeped in traditions dating back centuries. Elaborate arrangements by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in coordination with the police authorities ensured the smooth conduct of this year's event.