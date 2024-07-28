Srisailam Temple Prepares for Shravana Masam Festivities

Kurnool: Shravana Masam festivities will begin on August 5 and continue until September 4, said Executive Officer of the Srisailam Devasthanam, D. Peddiraju. He noted that this period offers an opportunity for devotees from the Telugu states, as well as from Karnataka, Maharashtra, and many northern states, to visit the temple.

During a review with officials on Sunday, Peddiraju emphasised the need for the accommodation department to take necessary measures to provide accommodation for visiting devotees. He stressed the importance of informing devotees about available accommodation and installing more information boards regarding these facilities.

Given the considerable number of devotees expected during Shravana Masam, particularly those taking holy baths in Pathalaganga, proper safety arrangements are crucial. He said devotees should be guided to bathe only at designated spots due to the rising river water levels from floodwaters. The security and water supply departments have been instructed to ensure that devotees remain within the designated bathing areas at the Pathalaganga bathing ghats, with signboards already in place to aid this.

Additionally, Peddiraju directed the sanitation department to maintain cleanliness in the temple town, ensuring timely garbage removal, especially on main roads and in parking areas. Fresh water and breakfast should be continuously served to devotees waiting in queue lines.

Free Samuhika Varalakshmi Vratam will be conducted on the second and fourth Fridays of the month as part of Dharma Pracharam, with proper publicity to encourage large participation of people. The security department has also been tasked with regularising traffic and coordinating with local police department to manage traffic issues effectively. Temple officials participated in the review meeting.