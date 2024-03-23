Srisailam TD Candidate Booked for His Remarks Against Volunteers
Kurnool: Atmakur police have filed a case against former legislator and Telugu Desam’s Srisailam candidate Budda Rajasekhar Reddy for making derogatory comments against the volunteers. The case was registered as per the directions of the returning officer. The incident occurred during a constituency-level party meeting held on March 19 in Atmakur town, where Rajasekhar Reddy made disparaging remarks against the volunteers. Following
this, the returning officer and special deputy collector K. Sudha Rani lodged a complaint with the local police, resulting in the registration of case No. 86/2024 on Friday. During the meeting, he said that the volunteers were taking public money and supporting the ruling party, and told the opposition party members to take action against them. He also assured the participants to handle any legal issues arising out from such actions, prompting the election authorities to file a case against him.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story