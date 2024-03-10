Top
Srisailam Mandapam collapse during Paagalankarana Seva startles devotees

DC Correspondent
10 March 2024 10:23 AM GMT
Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite over 100 people being present on the structure at the time.
Thankfully, the collapsed RCC roof did not fall on anyone directly. — Representational Image/DC

Kurnool: Panic struck devotees at Srisailam Temple late Friday night when the roof of the Akkamahadevi Samuhika Abhisheka Alankara Mandapam collapsed. The incident occurred as devotees and Siva Swamulu gathered to witness the Paagalankarana Seva.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite over 100 people being present on the structure at the time. Thankfully, the collapsed RCC roof did not fall on anyone directly. Police and volunteers swiftly responded, moving those with minor injuries to nearby first-aid centres for treatment.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
srisailam mandapam roof collapses 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
