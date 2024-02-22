Srisailam Maha Kumbhabhishekam performed amid grandeur

KURNOOL: Srisailam Temple performed the holy amid grandeur, marking the culmination of the 11-day ritual for the presiding Goddess Bhramarambika Devi and God Mallikarjuna Swamy.

The ceremony included setting up of kalashas, chanting, recitation, meditation, homas, and anointing of the sanctum sanctorum, vimanam, gopurams and idols with the holy water.

This Maha Kumbhabhishekam coincided with the reconstruction of Sivaji Gopuram, restoration of upalayas on the temple premises, and consecration of Shiva Linga and Nandeeswara in various upalayas and mathas. The ritual got performed simultaneously across multiple locations, including the main temple, Ammavari Dwara Gopuram, Gangadhara Mandapam, Aramaveereswara Temple and other sacred sites.

This traditional ceremony signifies the removal of perils and achievement of development, akin to visiting the Vimana Sikhara of the temple.

Those who participated in the event included revered spiritual leaders like Kanchi Kamkoti Peethadhipati Vijayendra Saraswati Mahaswamy and Srisailam Jagadguru Chennasiddharama Panditaradhya Sivacharya Mahaswamy, Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy special chief secretary (Endowments) Karikal Valavan and endowments commissioner S. Satyanarayana.