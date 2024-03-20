Srisailam gears up for Kumbhotsavam with initial offering to Bhramaramba Devi

Kurnool: Marking the beginning of festivities leading up to Kumbhotsavam, coconuts were offered to Goddess Bhramaramba Devi in Srisailam on Tuesday. This traditional practice takes place on the first Tuesday or Friday following the full moon in the Telugu month of Chaitra (usually March/April).

The grand Kumbhotsavam itself will be held on April 26th this year. During this elaborate ceremony, devotees offer a "satvikabali" to the Goddess, which traditionally includes coconuts, gourds, lemons, and other vegetarian items. Another unique aspect of Kumbhotsavam is the "Kumbhaharati" procession, where a man dressed as a woman presents a special offering to the deity.

Following the conclusion of Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavam, coconuts continue to be offered to Bhramaramba Devi every Tuesday and Friday. This practice signifies the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Kumbhotsavam. As part of this ritual on Tuesday, a large quantity of coconuts were gathered at the Pradakshina Mandapam of the temple. After performing pujas with turmeric and kumkum, the offerings were presented to the Goddess.